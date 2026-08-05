Bidar to get Rs 200 crore civic push: Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Intro

Minister directs faster infrastructure upgrades, sanitation reforms and transparent civic governance across Bidar city.

CH NEWS

BIDAR

Urban Development Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed officials to accelerate Bidar’s overall development, stressing improved civic infrastructure, transparent governance and better public services. Chairing a review meeting of the Bidar City Corporation and Urban Development Authority, he instructed officials to fill vacant civic worker posts, train existing staff and ensure all essential facilities are provided to them.

The minister ordered completion of all pending works from the previous year without delay. He said the Rs 45-crore Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) projects should be revised immediately if they cannot be completed within the sanctioned budget. He also asked officials to plan for the city’s projected population and water demand up to 2056 by establishing adequate water treatment plants and ensuring 100 per cent Underground Drainage (UGD) coverage.

Dr Siddaramaiah directed that all new commercial complexes provide adequate parking facilities and called for a dedicated market for street vendors. He also announced that the government would take necessary steps to establish a unit to promote Bidri handicrafts.

He instructed officials to complete GPS mapping of every property, deliver e-Khata documents without delay and initiate strict action against businesses operating without valid trade licences. The minister further ordered immediate establishment of a waste processing unit, procurement of waste segregation machines, improved maintenance of public toilets and intensified IEC campaigns on waste management.

The minister informed officials that the State Cabinet has approved Rs 200 crore for the comprehensive development of Bidar and directed them to prepare a detailed action plan to transform the city’s infrastructure.

Quote

“The Rs 200-crore allocation must be utilised effectively through a comprehensive action plan to transform Bidar into a well-planned and citizen-friendly city.”

Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Bidar development plan

Allocation approved: Rs 200 crore

Rs 200 crore UIDF works: Rs 45 crore

Rs 45 crore Water planning target: Up to 2056

Up to 2056 UGD goal: 100% city coverage

100% city coverage Focus: Civic services, sanitation, e-Khata, parking

BOX

Key directions

The minister directed officials to fill vacant civic worker posts, complete pending works, revise UIDF estimates where required, achieve full UGD coverage, establish water treatment plants, provide parking in commercial complexes, create a dedicated market for street vendors, promote Bidri handicrafts, complete GPS mapping and e-Khata delivery, crack down on unlicensed businesses, set up a waste processing unit, procure segregation machines and improve public sanitation awareness.