McGregor suffers freak knee injury in comeback defeat to Holloway

Las Vegas

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to the UFC ended in heartbreak after the former two-division champion suffered a freak knee injury during the opening minute of his bout against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

The contest lasted little more than a minute before referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight, awarding Holloway a first-round technical knockout after McGregor was unable to continue.

The defining moment of the contest has since gone viral on social media, with fans analysing slow-motion footage that appears to show McGregor injuring his right knee while landing awkwardly after attempting a jumping kick in the opening exchanges.

Although McGregor initially continued fighting, his movement immediately appeared restricted. Seconds later, he stumbled while throwing a left hand and struggled to put weight on his right leg as Holloway advanced.

Rather than launching an attack, Holloway noticed his opponent was injured and gestured towards McGregor’s compromised leg. Beltran quickly intervened after observing that the Irish fighter could no longer support himself properly, bringing the contest to an immediate end.

The footage has sparked widespread debate online, with many believing McGregor’s knee gave way the instant he landed from the jumping kick. Others speculated he may have entered the contest carrying an injury, although no official evidence has supported that claim.

McGregor later dismissed the speculation in a post on X, insisting he had entered the Octagon in peak condition.

“I was so sharp and so ready for this fight. I cannot believe what has happened,” he wrote.

“The talk of me being off while walking into the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready and confident. I am in shock at what has taken place.”

The 38-year-old also vowed to recover and return to competition.

“I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return,” he said.

The injury marks another cruel setback for McGregor, whose previous UFC appearance in 2021 also ended prematurely after he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier.

For Holloway, the victory came under unfortunate circumstances, while for McGregor, the latest injury raises fresh questions about his future in mixed martial arts. Instead of the triumphant comeback many had anticipated, UFC 329 will be remembered for a freak accident that abruptly halted one of the sport’s most high-profile returns.