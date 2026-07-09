Tumakuru protects ₹500 crore government land assets

Intro

High Court-directed inquiry led to rejection of private claims, restoring Gulur Chhatra land to government control for development purposes

TUMAKURU

The Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan has issued a historic order to protect 106 acres and 23 guntes of valuable government land near Gulur and keep it under official possession. The decision prevents possible illegal transfer of public property valued at nearly Rs. 500 crore and ensures its future use for public purposes. Tumakuru rapidly growing city near Bengaluru is witnessing increased development activity, causing land prices to rise sharply. Officials said the order was important as availability of land for future public projects has become challenging. The land dispute involved properties in Kondapur and Kallumath villages of Gulur hobli where claims had remained pending for years under legal proceedings.

The Karnataka High Court earlier clarified that the lands came under the Mysore Religious and Charitable Inams Abolition Act and directed authorities to examine the claims. Following a detailed inquiry, Shubha Kalyan rejected the applications after reviewing records and declared the property as government land reserved for maintaining Gulur Chhatra and Muzaffar Khana. The Tahsildar later completed necessary corrections in land records according to the order. The administration stated that the action saved the valuable property from private claims and returned it to government control. The Deputy Commissioner described the move as a major milestone and said resolving the long-pending case would help create opportunities for development activities benefiting citizens.

The recovered land can now be used for public infrastructure projects including education, health, sports and environmental protection. Shubha Kalyan said the true purpose of reclaiming the property would be achieved when projects supporting district welfare are established there. She added that the decision came at a time when Tumakuru faces a growing need for land required for long-term public facilities. The government hopes the recovered property will support meaningful projects that improve quality of life for residents and strengthen regional growth. This historic administrative step reflects firm leadership and careful management of public assets. The move also highlights the importance of protecting government resources for future generations through transparent and responsible decisions that serve the wider interests of the district.