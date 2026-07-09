Hebbe Falls attracts tourists after heavy monsoon showers

Lingadahalli

Hebbe Falls, which had remained relatively dry due to the delayed arrival of rains until June, has regained its majestic charm following the recent monsoon showers. The waterfall is now flowing with renewed force, attracting tourists from various parts of the country who are eager to witness its scenic beauty.

The heavy rainfall received in the hill ranges around Kemmannugundi and Kallathigiri has brought several waterfalls in the region back to life. Kallathigiri Falls, Shanti Falls, Bheemanahalli Falls and Hebbe Falls are now overflowing with fresh rainwater, creating breathtaking natural views.

The spectacular sight of water cascading down the rocky terrain amid the lush green surroundings has turned the area into a favourite destination for nature lovers. Tourists visiting the region have been enjoying the magnificent views of Hebbe Falls and capturing memorable moments of the monsoon landscape.

The increased tourist flow has brought renewed attention to the natural attractions of the region. Visitors from different states have been arriving to experience the beauty of the Western Ghats and the charm of the waterfalls during the rainy season.

However, forest officials have urged tourists to remain cautious while visiting Hebbe Falls. Tanigebailu Bhadra Wildlife Division Range Forest Officer B. Sudhakar advised visitors to view the waterfall only from safe locations and avoid approaching the water closely.

He pointed out that the increased water flow has made the surroundings more dangerous. The rocks near the waterfall have become slippery due to continuous moisture and moss formation, increasing the possibility of visitors losing balance and falling into the water.

Officials have appealed to tourists to follow safety instructions, avoid entering restricted areas and enjoy the waterfall from a safe distance. They said responsible tourism is essential to protect both visitors and the natural environment.

With the monsoon gaining momentum, Hebbe Falls is expected to continue attracting large numbers of tourists in the coming weeks. Authorities have emphasised that safety precautions should remain a priority while enjoying the region’s spectacular natural beauty.