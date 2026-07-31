Joseph Rebukes Sammy Over Remarks

Blurb

Alzarri Joseph has criticised Daren Sammy’s comments over his Pakistan Test absence, saying workload management after a long injury layoff not unwillingness to play prompted his decision.

St John’s

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has strongly defended his decision to miss the ongoing Test series against Pakistan, accusing head coach Daren Sammy of creating a misleading narrative by publicly stating that he had declined selection.

The controversy began after Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the squad for the two-match Test series, citing Joseph’s absence due to personal reasons. However, a day later, Sammy revealed that the pacer had been selected but chose not to be part of the squad, prompting widespread speculation about his commitment to Test cricket.

Breaking his silence, Joseph explained that his decision was based entirely on managing his fitness after recovering from a recurrent lower-back stress fracture that kept him out of international cricket for nearly a year. He said he had discussed his condition with both Sammy and Cricket West Indies before deciding that his body was not ready for the physical demands of Test cricket.

Joseph expressed disappointment with Sammy’s comments, saying the coach was fully aware of the circumstances but still chose to make a statement that lacked context. He argued that the remarks fuelled unnecessary criticism and created an inaccurate public perception of his decision.

The fast bowler pointed out that he had recently completed five consecutive One-Day Internationals against New Zealand and felt it would be unwise to immediately transition into a demanding Test series. He stressed that protecting his long-term fitness was the priority after suffering a second stress fracture.

Joseph maintained that there was clear communication with the team management throughout the process and insisted his absence had nothing to do with a lack of commitment, but everything to do with ensuring he returns to Test cricket only when fully fit.

Pointers

Joseph rejects Sammy’s declined selection claim.

Says decision was based on injury recovery.

Recovering from recurrent lower-back stress fracture.

Recently played five ODIs after year-long layoff.

Calls coach’s remarks controversial, without context.