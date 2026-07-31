VTU College hosts Interdisciplinary Project Model Exhibition

CHIKKABALLAPURA

An innovative models exhibition on science, technology, environment, and social development was organised by the Interdisciplinary Project Learning Laboratory at Chintamani Visvesvaraya Technological University Unit College. Principal Dr. Basavaraj inaugurated the programme and said project-based learning helps students improve creativity, research skills, and problem-solving abilities. Students from CSE, CSE (AI & ML), ECE, and EEE departments showcased models based on smart agriculture, artificial intelligence, environmental protection, and social technologies. The exhibition attracted students, faculty members, and visitors who appreciated the creative ideas and efforts of the participants during the event.