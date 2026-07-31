Saturday, August 1, 2026
HomeStateVTU College hosts Interdisciplinary Project Model Exhibition
State

VTU College hosts Interdisciplinary Project Model Exhibition

City Hilights
By City Hilights
0
172

CHIKKABALLAPURA

An innovative models exhibition on science, technology, environment, and social development was organised by the Interdisciplinary Project Learning Laboratory at Chintamani Visvesvaraya Technological University Unit College. Principal Dr. Basavaraj inaugurated the programme and said project-based learning helps students improve creativity, research skills, and problem-solving abilities. Students from CSE, CSE (AI & ML), ECE, and EEE departments showcased models based on smart agriculture, artificial intelligence, environmental protection, and social technologies. The exhibition attracted students, faculty members, and visitors who appreciated the creative ideas and efforts of the participants during the event.

Previous article
Major Footpath Clearance Drive Restores Public Walkways Across City
City Hilights
City Hilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.