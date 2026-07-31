Karnataka Bandh Announced Amid Escalating Cauvery Water Dispute

Blurb

Pro-Kannada and farmer groups announced a Karnataka bandh on August 13, protesting the CWRC water release order and seeking public support.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A coalition of pro-Kannada and farmer organisations has announced a statewide Karnataka bandh on August 13 to protest the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s order directing the State to release water to Tamil Nadu. The bandh will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Coalition president Vatal Nagaraj appealed to people across Karnataka to support the protest and stand united for the State’s water interests.

Addressing the media, Nagaraj said the decision was taken during a meeting of the coalition in Bengaluru. He claimed the CWRC’s direction to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily could seriously affect Karnataka’s water reserves. While stressing that the protest was not against the people of Tamil Nadu, he said the organisation wanted to protect Karnataka’s farmers and ensure enough water remained for the State’s needs.

Nagaraj also warned that if Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekha visited Karnataka to discuss the Cauvery issue, protesters would stage demonstrations at the airport. However, he added that the coalition would welcome the Chief Minister if the visit was for any purpose unrelated to the water dispute. Meanwhile, protests continued in several districts, where demonstrators also opposed the screening of the Tamil film Jananayagan.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar appealed to farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations to withdraw the bandh, saying it would inconvenience the public. He assured people that the government remained committed to protecting Karnataka’s interests and farmers. The State government continues to monitor the situation while seeking a peaceful and lawful solution to the long-running Cauvery water dispute

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