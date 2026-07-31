Masked Men Allegedly Attack Bengaluru Student Protester

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BENGALURU

Intro

A student protester in Bengaluru was allegedly attacked by a group of masked men

Following a remark made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the All India Students Association (AISA). The incident has raised concerns among student groups, who have demanded action against those responsible for the alleged assault.

The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday night when a 19-year-old student was attacked by unidentified people. According to AISA, the attackers questioned the student over his comment on the Prime Minister and allegedly threatened him during the confrontation. The student suffered injuries in the incident and the matter was brought to public attention by the organisation.

AISA stated that the masked individuals approached the student and confronted him over his views. The group alleged that the attackers used threatening words while questioning the student about his demand for the Prime Minister’s resignation. The organisation has called for a proper investigation and action against those involved in the incident.

Student groups have expressed concern over growing tensions around political discussions and freedom of expression. They said students should be allowed to share their opinions without fear of violence or intimidation. The incident has also sparked discussions about maintaining a safe environment for young people participating in public debates.

Authorities are expected to examine the details of the case and take necessary steps based on the evidence available. The incident has once again highlighted the importance of protecting peaceful expression and ensuring that disagreements are handled through lawful and democratic methods rather than threats or violence.