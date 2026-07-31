Delivery Agent Allegedly Harasses Bengaluru Woman At Home

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that a routine delivery turned into a disturbing experience after a delivery agent allegedly behaved inappropriately at her residence. The woman shared her experience online, claiming that the agent repeatedly requested to enter her home after handing over the order, leaving her frightened and uncomfortable.

According to the woman, the delivery agent asked if he could come inside for a few minutes despite her refusal. She said the repeated requests made her feel unsafe inside her own house. The incident later gained attention after she shared details through social media, where many users expressed concern over customer safety during doorstep deliveries.

The incident has sparked discussions about the need for better safety measures and proper training for delivery workers. Many residents said delivery personnel should maintain professional boundaries while interacting with customers, especially during visits to private homes. Companies providing doorstep services have also faced calls to strengthen monitoring systems and take quick action against complaints.

The matter has highlighted growing concerns about personal safety as online delivery services continue to expand in cities like Bengaluru. Experts have advised customers to remain cautious and report uncomfortable situations immediately. Companies and authorities are expected to ensure stricter guidelines so that delivery services remain safe and reliable for everyone.

The incident has renewed the conversation around responsible behaviour, customer security, and the importance of creating a safer environment during everyday service interactions.