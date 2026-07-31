Major Footpath Clearance Drive Restores Public Walkways Across City

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Bengaluru North City Corporation continued its large-scale footpath encroachment clearance drive across the city, reclaiming public walkways to ensure safe and obstruction-free movement for pedestrians. The campaign is being carried out under the guidance of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and the leadership of Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. Officials said the initiative aims to remove illegal structures, improve accessibility, and encourage the proper use of footpaths by residents.

As part of Friday’s operation, officials conducted a special drive on Sidedahalli Main Road in the Dasarahalli Division, clearing 1 km of encroached footpath. During the exercise, civic teams removed nine sheets, canopies, and roofing structures, along with 18 illegally constructed steps and ramps. Five advertisement poles and name boards were also removed, while nearly 40 tonnes of construction debris and soil were cleared from the area. The operation was carried out using one JCB, one tractor, one tipper, another support machine, and a team of 12 staff members.

Officials said the month-long campaign has achieved significant results across the Bengaluru North City Corporation limits. Between July 1 and July 31, a total of 175.05 km of footpaths were cleared of encroachments. The drive also resulted in the removal of 414 shops and kiosks, 604 pushcarts, 1,381 AC sheets and canopies, 1,262 steps and ramps, 1,369 advertisement poles and name boards, and 43 temporary and permanent sheds. In addition, 1,478.20 tonnes of construction debris and soil were cleared, while 8 km of footpaths were restored for public use.

The Corporation said the special drive will continue in the coming weeks to reclaim footpaths, improve public spaces, and make walking safer for residents. Officials urged shop owners, businesses, and the public not to encroach on footpaths and appealed for cooperation in maintaining clean, accessible, and pedestrian-friendly streets across Bengaluru.