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Drunken Men Damage Flower Pots, Residents Demand Action

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Two unidentified men allegedly vandalised flower pots and created a disturbance in Mico Layout, southeast Bengaluru, around 10.20 p.m. on Thursday. CCTV footage showed the pair, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, shouting loudly and damaging flower pots placed outside houses, many of which were used to reserve parking spaces. They reportedly smashed and threw several pots onto the road, leaving debris scattered. Police said no formal complaint had been filed by Friday but officers will contact affected residents and examine additional CCTV footage to identify the suspects and take legal action.

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