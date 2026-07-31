AI Tools to Boost Judiciary

New Delhi

The Centre on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that two Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based judicial tools developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) are currently in the pilot testing phase to improve legal research and digital case management across courts.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, in a written reply, said the Legal Research Analysis Assistant (LegRAA), developed by the Artificial Intelligence Division of NIC and the NIC’s Centre of Excellence for eCourts (CoEE), has been designed to assist judges in conducting legal research more efficiently.

He also said another AI-powered platform, Digital Courts 2.1, has been developed by the Centre of Excellence for eCourts in Pune as an integrated digital case management system. The platform provides a single-window interface for case-related information and includes AI-enabled features such as voice-to-text transcription and translation to help judges and judicial officers dictate court orders and judgments.

The minister clarified that the operational framework governing the deployment and future use of AI solutions in the judiciary will be decided in accordance with the Rules of Business and the policies framed by the Supreme Court of India and the respective High Courts.

Meghwal further informed the House that the eCourts Mission Mode Project, being implemented under the National e-Governance Plan by the Department of Justice in coordination with the Supreme Court’s eCommittee, has earmarked Rs 53.57 crore under Phase-III for adopting emerging technologies, including AI, to improve judicial efficiency.

In a separate reply, the minister said the DISHA 2.0 Scheme will be implemented across the country from 2026 to 2031 to leverage technology for expanding access to legal services and making justice delivery more citizen-friendly.

Quotes

The Legal Research Analysis Assistant (LegRAA) is in the pilot testing phase to assist judges in legal research.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, MoS Law and Justice