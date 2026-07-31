Surat Braces for Heavy Rain

Blurb

Surat declared a holiday for educational institutions, industries and markets as authorities intensified emergency preparedness following an IMD Red Alert for heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Surat

Surat authorities on Friday declared a holiday for schools, colleges, diamond processing units, factories and textile markets as the city prepared for heavy rainfall and strong winds forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The precautionary measure follows the issuance of a Red Alert after a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal moved towards the region.

Surat Municipal Commissioner M. Nagarajan said the civic administration is continuously monitoring the weather situation through senior officials while taking proactive measures to minimise risks. Evacuation of residents from vulnerable low-lying areas has already begun to ensure public safety.

The administration has also advised residents living in Kim and nearby areas, along with upstream river locations such as Valanja, Kathor and Gothan, to remain alert as intense rainfall could trigger waterlogging and flooding.

Appealing to citizens to stay indoors during adverse weather conditions, Nagarajan urged people to shift valuables to safer locations and ensure that families residing in flood-prone areas take all necessary precautions. He said the safety of students, workers and residents remained the administration’s top priority.

To strengthen emergency response, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed across vulnerable locations. The Surat District Collector has also requested the State Government to keep an Army team on standby if the weather situation worsens.

Meanwhile, District Development Officer Devendra Prakash Meena said the entire district administration has been placed on full alert and urged citizens not to believe rumours circulating on social media. He advised residents to rely only on official updates issued by the district administration.

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