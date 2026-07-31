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V-P Radhakrishnan Condole Loss of Lives in Bhiwandi Building Collapse

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi and expressed their condolences to the bereaved families. President Murmu took to her official social media platform X and said, The news of the loss of lives in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi is deeply saddening. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured in this accident. Vice-President Radhakrishnan also expressed grief over the tragedy and said, Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Thane area of Bhiwandi in Maharashtra.

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