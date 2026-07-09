Karjol accuses Congress of opposing SIR over politics

Blurb

BJP MLA Govind Karjol accuses Congress of opposing SIR for political reasons, urges people not to fear electoral roll revision process

Vijayapura

BJP MLA Govind Karjol criticised the Congress over its opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the party’s objections were politically motivated and aimed at protecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rather than safeguarding minority interests.

Addressing reporters in Vijayapura, Karjol said the Congress had been raising concerns about alleged irregularities in the SIR process, including claims regarding the distribution of enumeration forms at temples and other places. However, he alleged that the party’s actual concern was related to the declaration required in the SIR form, where voters have to confirm their Indian citizenship and state that they do not hold citizenship of any other country.

Karjol alleged that Rahul Gandhi holds British citizenship along with Indian citizenship, and claimed that the matter had not been disclosed publicly. He further alleged that if such an issue was proved, it could have implications for Rahul Gandhi’s position as a Member of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition.

The BJP MLA claimed that this was the reason Congress was opposing the SIR process in Karnataka, West Bengal and other states. He appealed to citizens not to be concerned about the revision exercise, stating that its purpose was to ensure that only genuine and eligible voters remain on electoral rolls.

Karjol said the SIR process would not remove the names of eligible voters and would help maintain accuracy and transparency in the electoral system.

Responding to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge’s remarks regarding the upcoming RSS programme in Belagavi, Karjol said the organisation follows all legal procedures while conducting programmes and processions.

He stated that whenever the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh organises a procession, it obtains necessary permissions from the competent authorities and functions within the framework of law.

Karjol’s remarks came after Priyank Kharge said the three-day RSS event beginning July 10 in Belagavi was a private programme and would require government permission only if a public procession was organised.

The BJP leader said there was no need to create unnecessary controversy over the event, adding that all organisations must follow established rules and regulations.