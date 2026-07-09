Neeru Sharma’s Bandra Boy tackles media narratives

MUMBAI

After spending more than two decades reporting on Bollywood, veteran entertainment journalist Neeru Sharma has successfully transitioned from writing headlines to directing films. Sharma makes her formal directorial debut with Bandra Boy, a gripping twenty-one-minute Hindi thriller that draws deeply from her extensive career observing media culture and public perception.

To prepare for this major career shift, Sharma completed a professional direction course at the renowned Whistling Woods International institute. Her debut project explores a highly relevant world where crafted narratives often become far more powerful than the actual truth. The intense film explicitly examines how modern media, authority figures, and public opinion collectively twist facts.

The narrative focuses heavily on contemporary digital themes, including misinformation, social prejudice, and the dangerous speed at which public judgment can permanently ruin an individual’s identity. The project boasts an impressive ensemble cast, starring popular actor Ahwaan Kumar in the lead role alongside acclaimed regional actor Dharmendra Gohil.

Behind the scenes, the short film features a skilled technical crew. The project is produced by Rajeev Parashar and edited by industry veteran Sandeep Kurup, who previously worked on major Hindi feature films like Mubarakan.

Following an enthusiastic response to its recent promo from media peers, Bandra Boy has officially started its festival journey. The timely film has already been submitted to several prestigious national and international film festivals. Ultimately, Sharma’s inspiring transition from documenting filmmakers to becoming one herself highlights a bold second innings in showbiz.