MS Raju’s Agadha to release on August 14

Intro

Veteran filmmaker MS Raju’s upcoming mystical thriller “Agadha” is set for a pan-Indian theatrical release on August 14.

HYDERABAD

Renowned veteran filmmaker MS Raju is officially venturing into entirely unchartered cinematic territory with his highly anticipated upcoming mystical thriller, titled Agadha. The ambitious project has already generated significant curiosity across the South Indian film industry following the viral success of its intense first-look posters and mysterious teaser. The production house has now formally announced that the grand movie will hit theaters nationwide on August 14, 2026.

To celebrate the major announcement, the creative team unveiled a striking new promotional poster that firmly locks in the mid-August release date. Written and directed exclusively by MS Raju himself, the film is being produced on a massive scale as a true pan-Indian theatrical release under the prestigious Sri Adi Varaha Entertainments banner. The highly respected director has openly stated that this high-concept supernatural thriller stands out as one of the most creatively ambitious and expensive projects of his decades-long cinematic career.

While the core plot details are being strictly kept under wraps to prevent spoilers, the promotional teaser successfully offers a fascinating glimpse into a deeply mysterious and dark universe. Touted heavily by trade insiders as a high-octane suspense thriller packed with heavy fantasy elements, Agadha features an incredibly talented ensemble cast. Rising stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Jovika Vijaykumar, and Ulka Gupta are set to play the demanding lead roles in this complex story.

With the official release date now publicly set for the lucrative Independence Day holiday weekend, the film’s promotional campaign is expected to gather rapid pace over the coming weeks. The marketing team is planning a series of massive audio launches, character reveal videos, and interactive fan events across multiple major cities to sustain the growing hype. Film critics and eager moviegoers alike are highly enthusiastic to see how the legendary filmmaker handles this unique blend of modern psychological suspense and ancient fantasy.