Sidharth Malhotra’s “The Vvaan” delayed to September

Blurb

Sidharth Malhotra’s fantasy thriller The Vvaan has been postponed to September 25, 2026, avoiding a box-office clash with his wife Kiara Advani’s film Toxic.

MUMBAI

Bollywood heartthrop Sidharth Malhotra’s highly anticipated upcoming fantasy thriller, The Vvaan, has officially been delayed. The ambitious cinematic project, subtitled Force of the Forest, was initially scheduled to hit the silver screen on August 28. However, according to an official announcement from the production team today, the movie will now grace theaters nationwide on September 25, 2026.

To break the news to eager fans, the filmmakers unveiled an eerie new motion poster displaying the revised autumn date. Industry insiders report that the production team chose to extend their final shooting schedule by a few extra days to significantly enhance critical narrative sequences, including a highly complex climax. This extension inevitably pushed back their strict post-production and visual effects timeline, causing the minor one-month delay.

Interestingly, this tactical scheduling shift has successfully averted a massive, highly discussed box-office battle. By pushing the film to late September, Malhotra has cleverly avoided a direct theatrical clash with his wife, actress Kiara Advani. Advani’s upcoming action-thriller, Toxic, is currently locked in for a major nationwide release on August 26, meaning the real-life star couple will no longer have to compete against each other for multiplex screens.

Directed by popular filmmaker Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan has already created massive buzz across social media for its unique plot structure, which seamlessly blends ancient Indian mythology, deep supernatural mystery, and dark forest folklore. Glamorous actress Tamannaah Bhatia plays the main female lead, heading a stellar ensemble cast that features versatile television icon Shweta Tiwari, comedy powerhouse Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, and veteran performer Anup Soni in pivotal roles.

The high-budget cinematic venture is being jointly bankrolled by media moguls Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their flagship banner. With the new release date firmly set, the promotional campaign is expected to rapidly intensify as the distributors prepare to launch the first official theatrical trailer next month.