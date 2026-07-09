Naseeruddin Shah joins Dhanush’s action movie “OM”

CHENNAI

In a stunning piece of casting news that has sent shockwaves of excitement through the Indian film industry, Bollywood legend Naseeruddin Shah has officially signed on for Dhanush’s upcoming action-thriller. Titled OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, the highly ambitious project marks the iconic veteran actor’s return to Tamil cinema after an incredible twenty-six-year hiatus, following his memorable performance in Kamal Haasan’s period masterpiece Hey Ram back in 2000.

The official production house confirmed Shah’s high-profile arrival on set, sparking intense online speculation regarding his exact character role in the sprawling narrative. Standing tall as the milestone fifty-fifth film of Dhanush’s highly decorated career, the movie features an incredibly massive pan-Indian ensemble. The stellar cast includes Malayalam megastar Mammootty, alongside leading actresses Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, making it one of the most creatively loaded lineups in recent cinematic history.

Helmed by hit filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, the massive movie is being mounted as a visually spectacular, multi-part franchise. The initial promotional teasers hint at a raw, high-octane revolution theme set against the dark backdrop of a rain-soaked jungle, where Dhanush plays a fierce savior protecting local woodcutters from heavily armed police forces. Trade insiders suggest that Shah’s addition adds immense dramatic weight to the film’s complex, revolutionary plotline.

The high-budget cinematic venture is being jointly bankrolled by Wunderbar Films and R Take Studios, ensuring a grand nationwide release across multiple languages. Adding modern auditory flavor to the high-intensity drama, breakout musical artist Sai Abhyankkar has been roped in to compose the background score and soundtrack. With filming progressing at a rapid pace under tight security, the distributors have officially locked in a lucrative, worldwide theatrical release date for October 16, 2026, perfectly timing the festive autumn box-office window.