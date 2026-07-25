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Nobody can ever dare to silence youth: Priyanka

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday remarked that the youth of the country cannot be silenced by anybody.

Her reaction came soon after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union Education Minister, amid nationwide protests seeking accountability over exam irregularities.

Speaking to reporters in Kerala’s Wayanad, Priyanka said that she got a little emotional upon hearing the news. “It is because, many times over the last 10 or 12 years, I have asked myself, when are our young people going to wake up? Look at what is being done to our country.’ The RSS is filling the entire education system. Every post, every Vice-Chancellor, the ideology of our forefathers has been systematically broken down,” she said.

The resignation of the Education Minister was one of the key demands of the massive student protests, staged following the May 3 NEET-UG paper leak.

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