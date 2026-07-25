Students hit Jaipur streets in celebration  

Jaipur

Students gathered in large numbers at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur to celebrate the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while asserting that their protest would continue until the resignation is formally accepted by the Centre.

The gathering, which began as a demonstration against the lathi-charge and use of tear gas on protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, turned into a celebration, with students singing, dancing, and raising slogans.

Protesters said their movement is not limited to the resignation of the Union minister. They demanded greater transparency in the examination system and strict action against those responsible for paper leak cases.

The protests come amid widespread anger among students over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including paper leak incidents. Student leader Shubham Rewar has been on a hunger strike at the main gate of Rajasthan University for the past three days.

Speaking during the protest, Rewar said the demand is not only for the resignation of the Union Education Minister but also for the restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan.

He said the hunger strike would continue until the government accepts these demands. In view of the growing protests, the Rajasthan government has strengthened security arrangements across the state.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and Director General of Police, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, have directed all District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to remain on high alert.

Officials have been instructed to closely monitor social media, keep watch on protest activities, and ensure prompt action to maintain law and order if required. Additional police personnel have been deployed at Rajasthan University, Jawahar Circle, Shaheed Smarak, and other locations identified as potential protest sites.