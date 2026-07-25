Rahul calls resignation students’ victory

Intro: ‘The resignation was an important step towards reforming India’s education system and congratulated students across the country for sustaining a democratic movement demanding accountability.’

New Delhi

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, calling it a significant victory for students who had been protesting over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

In a post on X, Gandhi said the resignation was an important step towards reforming India’s education system and congratulated students across the country for sustaining a democratic movement demanding accountability.

He said the students’ protests had demonstrated the strength of collective action in defending democracy, constitutional values and the future of the nation’s youth. According to Gandhi, the development should encourage other sections of society to raise their voices against injustice without fear.

In a video message, the Congress leader said the resignation sent a message to farmers, labourers, the poor and others who felt oppressed, urging them to stand up with courage. Reiterating his criticism of the Centre, Gandhi said the time had come to remove a government that, according to him, was weakening democratic institutions and the Constitution.

Despite welcoming the resignation, Gandhi maintained that two major demands of protesting students remained unresolved. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to students and the country for the alleged failures in the examination system. He also demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged use of force against students during the protests.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister amid mounting political pressure and nationwide protests over alleged examination-related irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.