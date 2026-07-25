Punjab police secure deportation of fugitive gangster

Chandigarh

Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in coordination with its Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC) and central agencies, secured the deportation of fugitive gangster Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban Billa, from Jakarta in Indonesia, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Saturday. The accused was detained in Indonesia on July 20 and subsequently deported to India. He was taken into custody by the Punjab Police from the Mumbai airport and is being brought to Punjab for further investigation.