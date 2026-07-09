Chikkaballapura leads state in voter revision drive

Intro

Deputy Commissioner announced 30% voter data digitalisation completed, with a plan to finish 100% entry within ten days

CHIKKABALLAPURA

Chikkaballapura district has secured the top position in Karnataka in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll, Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu said on Thursday. Addressing a press conference at the District Commissioner’s office, he said census forms had been distributed to 10,31,113 voters out of the total 10,69,504 voters, achieving 97 percent progress. The remaining 38,391 forms will be delivered within the next few days. Booth Level Officers have been visiting every household since June 30 to collect documents, photographs and voter details for uploading into the online system. He appreciated the support extended by the public, elected representatives and Booth Level Agents during the ongoing revision process.

The Deputy Commissioner said information of 3,18,978 voters has already been entered into the software, achieving 30 percent digitalisation. The district administration has prepared a detailed plan to complete 100 percent data entry within the next ten days. He urged voters who have not yet submitted their details to cooperate with their Booth Level Officers by providing the required documents. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V. Ambu Kumar praised the district for becoming a model in the state. He said the coordination between district and taluk officials, along with the dedicated work of Booth Level Officers, played an important role in achieving this success. He also stressed the need to upload clear photographs, signatures and documents to avoid rejection during verification.

Ambu Kumar instructed officials to ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll. He said quality and accuracy should be maintained along with speed throughout the revision process. Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu assured that all directions issued by the Election Commission would be followed carefully to achieve the target within the prescribed time. After the review meeting, the Chief Electoral Officer visited Polling Station Number 90 at Patrenahalli in Chikkaballapura taluk to inspect the progress of the revision work. District and election officials were present during the visit, reaffirming their commitment to preparing a transparent, accurate and reliable voter list for every eligible citizen.