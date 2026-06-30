GCCs to drive India’s next innovation wave

BENGALURU

India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is poised to become the engine for the nation’s next wave of innovation-led growth. Speaking at the GCC Conclave on Innovation 2026, Deepak Bagla, Mission Director of the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), emphasized that by fostering partnerships with startups, incubators, and young innovators, these centers can significantly accelerate India’s technological progress.

Bagla highlighted that the growth of India’s GCCs aligns with the national vision of “Jai Anusandhan.” Over the past decade, AIM has cultivated an extensive innovation pipeline, supporting over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and more than 100 incubators. By integrating the technical expertise of GCCs with this grassroots energy, India can nurture local talent and build enterprises that are competitive on the global stage, supporting the “Viksit Bharat 2047” initiative.

The sheer scale of this ecosystem is immense. STPI Director General Arvind Kumar noted that India now hosts over 2,100 GCCs, collectively generating nearly 100 billion dollars in revenue. STPI Bengaluru Director Dr. Sanjay Tyagi added that Bengaluru remains the country’s primary hub, acting as a natural center for collaboration between global corporations and local innovators.

The conclave brought together industry giants, including Intel, IBM, Bosch, and NVIDIA, to discuss how closer engagement between industry players and the startup ecosystem can fast-track the commercialization of new technologies. Through these strategic partnerships, India is strengthening its position as a global leader in engineering, technology, and sustainable product development.