Airlines slash mishandled baggage rates by 23 percent

NEW DELHI

Airlines have successfully slashed mishandled baggage rates by 23 percent over the last year, thanks to a major push toward digital transformation. Despite these improvements, the issue remains a significant financial drain, costing the global aviation industry 6.3 billion dollars annually.

Reports highlights how real-time data, AI-driven routing, and biometric systems are helping airlines better manage luggage. However, the sheer volume of global travel, with 5 billion passengers recorded in 2025 continues to outpace existing infrastructure. Last year, 24 million bags were still mishandled.

The financial impact is stark – each mishandled bag costs an average of 260 dollars. Because airline profit margins are slim, averaging just 8 dollars per passenger, losing a single bag wipes out the profit from more than 30 seats, while five lost bags can erase the profit of an entire flight.

Delayed bags remain the primary concern, responsible for 70 percent of total costs due to recovery and delivery expenses. Transfers between flights continue to be the most common point of failure, accounting for 39 percent of all cases.

Looking ahead, the industry is banking on further technology investments. Three-quarters of airlines plan to integrate AI within the next two years, and half aim to provide passengers with real-time tracking updates. With industry-wide tracking compliance now past the 50 percent mark, airlines are pushing toward a 2027 goal of total baggage visibility to finally close the gap.