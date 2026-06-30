Sangma highlights entrepreneurship for economic growth

SHILLONG

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has identified entrepreneurship as the vital foundation for the state’s long-term economic growth. Speaking at the launch of the “Achievers of the Month” program in Shillong, Sangma emphasized that while the government provides the necessary infrastructure and policies, it is the vision and resilience of local entrepreneurs that truly drive the economy forward.

The new initiative aims to celebrate success stories across diverse sectors, including agriculture, sports, and music, providing a platform for individuals to share their journeys and inspire others. Sangma highlighted that the government’s role is to cultivate an ecosystem where grassroots ideas can evolve into successful enterprises. He noted that existing support programs have already helped many local ventures expand their reach from small rural operations to markets in major cities.

Acknowledging the inherent risks and sleepless nights involved in building a business, the Chief Minister urged aspiring entrepreneurs to stay focused and resilient despite inevitable setbacks. To further champion this cause, the government has announced that July will be dedicated to honoring entrepreneurs through storytelling sessions, public outreach, and social media campaigns. During the event, 50 entrepreneurs were honored for their significant achievements. This initiative is set to continue monthly, recognizing excellence in various fields to foster a statewide culture of innovation. By bringing these personal successes into the public eye, the government hopes to dismantle barriers and demonstrate that sustainable economic transformation is within reach for those willing to innovate.