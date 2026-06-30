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India’s water sector offers huge investment: Reports

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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NEW DELHI

India is facing a critical water challenge that could see demand double the available supply by 2030. To address this, reports reveals a massive 20 lakh crore rupee investment opportunity over the next decade. These funds are set to flow into vital areas, including water treatment, wastewater recycling, and advanced sewage infrastructure.

Although India holds nearly 18 percent of the global population, it possesses only about 4 percent of the world’s freshwater. This imbalance, exacerbated by rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and the depletion of groundwater, has turned water security into an urgent national priority.

Government initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission, AMRUT 2.0, and Namami Gange are currently leading the charge to improve water access and treatment. Sewage treatment remains the largest untapped segment, with a daily shortfall of over 72,000 million litres. Furthermore, the rise of high-tech industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, data centres, and green hydrogen production is creating an urgent new demand for ultra-pure water. These combined pressures are transforming the water sector into one of the most critical and investment-ready landscapes in the country’s infrastructure ecosystem.

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City Hilights
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