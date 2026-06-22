Mumbai likely to receive showers in next 48 hours

New Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday announced significant progress in the advance of the Southwest Monsoon 2026, with conditions becoming highly favourable for its further push into key regions, including the remaining parts of Maharashtra, such as Mumbai, in the next 48 hours. This development brings hope for relief from the prevailing heat in several areas while raising concerns over heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the northeastern parts of the country. According to an IMD press release, the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into additional parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana, the remaining parts of Karnataka, some parts of Chhattisgarh, and more areas of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar as of Monday.