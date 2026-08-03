Mandya gets two ministers in cabinet expansion

Mandya

As expected, senior Congress MLAs N. Chaluvarayaswamy and P.M. Narendraswamy received ministerial berths during the Karnataka cabinet expansion announced recently.

The decision ended the wait over representation from the district and brought fresh attention to Mandya politics.

Chaluvarayaswamy and Narendraswamy were selected based on their experience, seniority and political influence in the region. Another senior MLA, Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda from Srirangapatna, missed the opportunity despite being a strong contender for the post.

Chaluvarayaswamy is a senior Congress leader who has handled several important portfolios earlier. He entered politics through the Zilla Panchayat and later became an MLA from Nagamangala constituency multiple times. He also represented Mandya in the Lok Sabha before joining the Congress party in 2018. Narendraswamy is a three-time MLA and has earlier served as a minister. He is considered an important Congress face representing the Dalit community in the district.

Both leaders have expressed commitment to development works and public welfare after receiving the opportunity. The appointment is expected to strengthen Congress activities in Mandya and improve coordination among party workers.

The cabinet expansion has created discussions among political circles as several leaders were hoping for representation. While some aspirants succeeded, others were disappointed after the final list was announced. However, party leaders said the new ministers would focus on addressing public issues and bringing development projects to the district.

The inclusion of Chaluvarayaswamy and Narendraswamy has given Mandya a stronger presence in the state cabinet. Supporters of both leaders welcomed the decision and hoped their experience would help accelerate progress in rural areas. The ministers are now expected to work towards fulfilling people’s expectations.