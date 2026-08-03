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About 60,000 ordered to evacuate from fires in Spokane

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Around 60,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as ​wildfires threaten the city of Spokane ‌in Washington state, local officials, adding the fires in the region had destroyed 600 ​buildings, including homes and businesses.

The Spokane ​Area Fire, which contains three separate blazes, was ⁠threatening the areas under evacuation orders, Spokane Fire ​Chief Tom Williams. The fires had burned ​5,390 acres (2,180 hectares), according to a federal incident management team.

Williams said the fires had yet ​to be contained. No injuries or deaths had ​been reported, officials said at a Sunday afternoon news conference. Spokane ‌Mayor ⁠Lisa Brown called it the worst natural disaster our region has faced.

Around 10,000 electricity customers in the region had no power as of ​Sunday afternoon, ​Avista Utilities ⁠CEO Heather Rosentrader said.

State officials have said that more than 250,000 acres (101,171 ​hectares) are burning across Washington state.

Washington Governor ​Bob ⁠Ferguson said he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday and requested ⁠assistance ​from the Federal Emergency Management ​Agency. The governor has declared a statewide emergency.

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