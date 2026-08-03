India updates digital survey framework

Blurb: The Centre has introduced AI-powered tools and digital survey platforms to modernise statistical data collection and improve accuracy nationwide.

New Delhi

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has adopted digital survey platforms, artificial intelligence tools and advanced quality frameworks to modernise the National Sample Survey system, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the ministry has introduced Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) platforms integrated with the e-Sigma system, AI-enabled chatbots and multilingual interfaces to improve the efficiency and reliability of data collection.

The minister said MoSPI has also launched short-duration surveys to generate high-frequency socio-economic indicators in response to emerging policy requirements. These surveys are expected to provide timely insights for evidence-based decision-making.

To improve survey efficiency, the ministry has integrated administrative datasets into sampling frameworks for selected surveys. This has strengthened data collection processes and contributed to the timely compilation of official statistics.

The government has also undertaken significant reforms in macroeconomic statistics, including the base revision of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

According to the minister, MoSPI has adopted the National Metadata Structure (NMDS 2.0), introduced the Statistical Quality Assessment Framework (SQAF) and aligned statistical practices with national and international classification standards. The ministry continues to study global statistical standards and best practices for their suitability in the Indian context to enhance the accuracy, transparency and credibility of official statistics.

MoSPI has also developed the Sustainable Development Goals–National Indicator Framework (SDG-NIF), aligning it with the United Nations’ Global Indicator Framework while customising indicators to reflect India’s development priorities, policy requirements and data ecosystem.

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