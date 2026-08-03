India airport capacity hits 580 million: Govt

Intro: Airport expansion and airline fleet additions are strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure to meet rising domestic and international travel demand.

New Delhi

India’s aviation infrastructure has reached a major milestone, with the country’s total annual passenger handling capacity crossing 580 million, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, said the increase reflects sustained efforts by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private airport operators to expand and modernise airport infrastructure across the country.

He said these expansion projects are planned after assessing passenger traffic growth, operational requirements, airline demand, financial viability and techno-economic considerations. The enhanced capacity is intended to meet future growth in domestic and international air travel while easing congestion at busy airports.

According to the government, India’s airports handled around 420 million passengers during the 2025-26 financial year, well below the newly created annual handling capacity of over 580 million. The additional capacity is expected to support the aviation sector’s long-term growth and improve passenger experience.

India currently has 166 operational airports. To further strengthen aviation infrastructure and improve regional connectivity, the government has granted in-principle approval for 25 greenfield airport projects. Of these, 14 airports have already become operational.

In a separate written reply, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha that 11 scheduled and scheduled commuter airlines are currently operating in the country. He reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a supportive ecosystem for the expansion of existing airlines while encouraging new players to enter the aviation sector, ensuring that infrastructure development keeps pace with the rising demand for air travel.

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