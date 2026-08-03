CM remark case: MLA gets bail

Blurb: The Madras HC granted bail to DMK MLA GV Markandayan with strict conditions over his alleged remarks against Vijay.

Chennai

The Madras High Court on Monday granted regular bail to DMK’s Vilathikulam MLA G.V. Markandayan, who was arrested over an alleged public remark that his party legislators would break the bones of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay inside the Assembly.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan allowed the bail petition after imposing several conditions, including an undertaking from the legislator that he would not make similar speeches against the Chief Minister in the future.

The court directed Markandayan to file an affidavit before the jurisdictional magistrate in Thoothukudi affirming that he would refrain from making such remarks. He was also instructed to appear before the investigating officer twice daily until further orders, except on days when his attendance is required for the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Budget session, which begins on August 5.

During the hearing, senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the MLA, argued that the alleged statement was made during a political speech and did not justify his arrest or continued detention.

State Public Prosecutor R. John Sathyan submitted that the Budget session was set to commence shortly and said the court could consider granting bail if the legislator expressed remorse. He also requested that the MLA file an undertaking before the jurisdictional magistrate.

Markandayan approached the High Court after a sessions court in Thoothukudi rejected his bail plea last week, citing the seriousness of the alleged remarks made at a public meeting.

Earlier, the MLA had challenged his judicial remand dated July 20 before the High Court, where orders had been reserved on July 28. After failing to obtain relief from the sessions court, he filed the present regular bail petition, which has now been allowed.

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Court conditions

The High Court directed Markandayan to submit an affidavit promising not to make similar remarks in future. He must also appear before the investigating officer twice daily, except during Assembly sittings. The Tamil Nadu Budget session is scheduled to commence on August 5.