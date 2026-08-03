Drug-free youth event invites young participants across district

Chitradurga

A district-level program titled Drug-Free Youth for a Developed India-2026 will be held on August 5 at Don Bosco College in the city. Organized by My Bharat and the District Youth Center under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the event aims to create awareness about a drug-free society. Various competitions, including folk songs, music, dance, painting, debate, short films and slam poetry, will be conducted. Youth aged 15 to 29 from schools, colleges, NSS, NCC and organizations can participate. Interested participants can register online through the provided form or QR code before the event.