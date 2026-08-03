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ABVP to step up campus campaigns across Kerala

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Kochi

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to intensify its ‘Campus to Campus Vande Mataram’ and ‘Screen Time to Activity Time’ campaigns across Kerala. The decision was taken at the organisation’s two-day Central Working Committee meeting held in Ernakulam. The meeting discussed education, student issues and the organisational road map for the coming year. ABVP said Kerala would receive special attention in the months ahead. The two campaigns will be expanded across colleges and educational institutions.

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City Hilights
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