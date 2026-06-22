MLA flags poor food quality at residential school in Bidar

Intro

MLA in Bidar flags poor food quality at residential school, orders inquiry and strict action against responsible officials and contractors.

Bidar

MLA Dr. Shailendra Beldale has expressed strong concern over the quality of food supplied at a residential school after conducting a surprise inspection at the Morarji Desai Residential School in Kamathana village of Bidar taluk.

During the inspection, the MLA checked food stock items meant for student meals, including tur dal, rice, groundnuts, green gram and cooking oil. He observed that several of the materials appeared to be of substandard quality, raising questions over procurement and storage practices in the institution.

Following the inspection, Dr. Beldale immediately contacted senior officials over the phone and directed them to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged supply of poor-quality food materials. He instructed that strict action be taken against any officials, staff members or contractors found responsible, stating that negligence in student welfare would not be tolerated.

The MLA also emphasised the need for regular monitoring of food quality and hygiene standards in all residential schools. He directed the concerned departments to ensure routine inspections and immediate corrective action whenever lapses are identified.

After reviewing the kitchen and storage facilities, the MLA interacted with students of the residential school and listened to their grievances. The students reportedly raised concerns regarding infrastructure conditions, hostel accommodation and the quality of food being served daily.

Assuring the students of timely action, Dr. Beldale said that issues related to basic facilities, nutrition, and living conditions in residential schools would be addressed on priority. He stressed that the welfare, health and education of students must remain the highest priority for the administration.

He added that residential schools play a crucial role in supporting students from economically weaker backgrounds, and therefore maintaining quality standards is essential for their overall development. He also indicated that further inspections may be carried out to ensure accountability and transparency in the system.

The visit has prompted renewed attention on the functioning of residential educational institutions and the need for stricter supervision of food and hostel services.