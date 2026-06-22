PIL in SC seeks CBI-led probe into Ram Temple fund row

Blurb: The Supreme Court petition demands independent investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving Ram Temple Trust.

Ayodhya

A fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and a court-monitored investigation into allegations of financial irregularities in the affairs of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the body responsible for overseeing the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, requests the apex court to direct a Central Bureau of Investigation-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fair, impartial, comprehensive, and time-bound inquiry into the handling of donations and funds received for the temple project.

According to the petitioners, allegations reported in media accounts and other publicly available materials prima facie suggest serious instances of financial misconduct. The plea refers to claims of dishonest misappropriation, diversion of funds, embezzlement, and breach of trust involving public donations collected for religious and charitable purposes.

The petition argues that the seriousness of the allegations requires the immediate registration of a regular criminal case and a professional investigation conducted in accordance with the law. It emphasizes that the management of donations by an institution entrusted with public faith has a direct bearing on the confidence of millions of devotees who voluntarily contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple.

The petition also raises concerns regarding the Special Investigation Team constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to examine reports of missing funds and accounting discrepancies. According to the plea, the powers, jurisdiction, and scope of this state-level SIT remain unclear, raising questions about its ability to effectively investigate complex financial transactions.

The petitioners contend that only an agency equipped with specialized expertise in economic and financial crimes can properly determine the truth behind the allegations. They argue that a comprehensive inquiry requires forensic accounting capabilities, advanced investigative resources, technical expertise, and nationwide jurisdiction to trace fund movements and identify individuals responsible for any wrongdoing.

Another major concern highlighted in the plea is that the ongoing SIT inquiry reportedly commenced without the registration of an FIR or any formal criminal case. The petition argues that this procedural issue could affect the evidentiary value of material gathered during the inquiry and potentially weaken any future prosecution if criminal misconduct is eventually established.

The petition further states that a fact-finding exercise conducted by administrative officers alone may not be sufficient to uncover the full extent of the alleged irregularities.