5 labourers killed in MP highway crash

Intro: The tragic collision occurred near Temani Khurd village when a pickup truck carrying a large number of labourers crashed head-on into a truck.

Chhindwara

A devastating road accident on Monday morning claimed the lives of at least five labourers and left eighteen others critically injured on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway in Madhya Pradesh.

The tragic collision occurred near Temani Khurd village when a pickup truck carrying a large number of labourers crashed head-on into a truck.

According to police officials, the accident took place around 10 a.m. The impact of the collision was extremely severe, completely destroying the pickup vehicle. Eyewitnesses reported that parts of the vehicle, including its wheels and metal components, were thrown across the highway due to the force of the crash.

The scene that followed was described as horrific. Bodies of victims were found scattered on the road, and rescue personnel faced significant challenges in recovering the remains. Local residents rushed to the accident site and joined emergency teams in assisting the injured and helping transport victims to nearby medical facilities.

Authorities said the pickup truck was carrying a large group of labourers, including several women, at the time of the accident. Among those confirmed dead are three women. However, officials stated that the exact identities of the deceased and several injured persons had not yet been established.

The injured labourers were immediately shifted to the Chhindwara District Hospital with the assistance of ambulance services and local volunteers. Medical sources indicated that at least sixteen of the injured have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Many are suffering from serious head injuries, fractures, and multiple trauma-related complications.

Doctors are closely monitoring the condition of the critically injured patients, and officials have not ruled out the possibility of the death toll increasing. Hospital authorities have mobilized additional medical staff to ensure timely treatment for all victims.

Additional District Magistrate Dhirendra Singh visited the hospital to oversee medical arrangements and ensure that necessary support was being provided to the injured and their families. Senior police officers and district administration officials also reached the accident site shortly after receiving information about the crash.

Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speed and the force of the frontal collision were major contributing factors. Authorities are also examining whether overloading of the pickup vehicle played a role in the tragedy.