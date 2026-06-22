Seniors oppose Dharmasthala meet; Ashoka targets cross-voting rebels

Intro

Cross-voting row deepens BJP rift as Dharmasthala oath plan faces opposition.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The alleged cross-voting in the recent Legislative Council elections has triggered a major internal crisis within the Karnataka BJP, with sharp differences emerging over the party leadership’s proposal to hold a legislative party meeting at Dharmasthala and administer an oath to legislators. The controversy has now reached the national leadership, with Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka set to brief senior party leaders in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka indicated that the party would take a final call on the proposed Dharmasthala meeting after considering the views of senior leaders and public sentiment.

He noted that several senior BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister and former Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and veteran leader S Suresh Kumar, had expressed reservations about conducting the oath-taking ceremony at the famous pilgrimage centre.

“Our elders have voiced their opinion that the oath-taking event should not be held in Dharmasthala. We will take a final decision after considering their views and the opinion of the public,” Ashoka said.

Launching a strong attack on the ruling Congress, Ashoka alleged that the cross-voting episode was the result of political inducements. He accused the Congress of engaging in tactics similar to what it had previously criticised as “Operation Kamala.”

“When we were in power, the Congress called it Operation Kamala whenever legislators switched sides. If such activities are happening now, should it not be called Operation Hasta?” he asked.

Ashoka further alleged that money had changed hands to influence voting in the Council elections. “Those who have indulged in horse trading, distributed money and secured proxy votes should come and take an oath in Dharmasthala,” he remarked.

He warned that misuse of power for political gain would ultimately backfire. “Politics pursued merely because one is in power will not last. Such actions will return to haunt those responsible,” he said.

Rejecting reports that the BJP high command was alarmed by the developments, Ashoka clarified that the state unit itself had sought time to meet the national leadership.

“We have secured an appointment with the BJP national president on Tuesday at noon. We will present complete details regarding the cross-voting episode,” he said.

Ashoka claimed that the party had already gathered significant clues regarding those involved in the alleged cross-voting. A committee formed to investigate the matter is expected to submit its report within a day or two.

“There are serious suspicions against some legislators. We believe certain MLAs voted after receiving money,” he alleged, adding a fresh dimension to the intensifying political controversy within the state BJP.