India emerging as trusted global economic partner: Goyal

INTRO: ‘India’s rising influence in international trade and global supply chains has made it an increasingly attractive destination for investors, manufacturers and exporters’

New Delhi

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that India today offers unique and unparalleled economic opportunities to the global business community, underscoring the country’s transformation into a trusted and reliable economic partner under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2026, Goyal emphasized that India’s rising influence in international trade and global supply chains has made it an increasingly attractive destination for investors, manufacturers, exporters, and multinational corporations seeking dependable partners.

According to the minister, businesses across the world are actively looking to diversify their supply chains and reduce dependence on limited markets. In this changing global landscape, India has emerged as a preferred destination because of its economic stability, strong governance framework, and investor-friendly policies.

Goyal stated that India is poised to play a much larger role in global supply chains in the coming years. He noted that the country’s expanding manufacturing base, skilled workforce, growing domestic market, and continuous policy reforms have created a strong foundation for sustained economic growth.

He further highlighted that the government’s economic initiatives have generated unprecedented opportunities for domestic and international businesses. Investors are increasingly viewing India as a long-term growth destination due to its stable policy environment, infrastructure development, and commitment to ease of doing business.

The minister also discussed India’s approach to international trade agreements, stressing that every trade pact signed in recent years has been guided by national interests. He said the government has adopted a balanced strategy that strengthens economic ties with partner countries while ensuring adequate protection for domestic industries and stakeholders.

According to Goyal, these agreements have been designed to expand market access for Indian exporters, create new opportunities for businesses, attract investments, and generate employment. At the same time, they safeguard critical sectors and support the country’s broader economic objectives.

Highlighting the Modi government’s approach to trade negotiations, Goyal said that a nation-first policy remains at the core of all economic engagements with foreign partners. Every agreement, he noted, is evaluated on the basis of its potential to contribute to India’s economic growth and improve opportunities for citizens.

The minister also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the interests of farmers. He emphasized that agricultural concerns continue to be an important consideration in trade negotiations and policy decisions. Ensuring fair opportunities for Indian farmers while expanding export potential remains a key objective of the government’s trade strategy.