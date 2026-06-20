Sivakumar KB takes charge as KSRTC MD

Blurb: His appointment marks a significant administrative transition in one of the state’s largest public transport organisations.

CH News, Bengaluru

Shivakumar, who had been serving as the Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), was recently transferred by the Karnataka government and appointed to head KSRTC.

During his tenure at BMTC, he was credited with overseeing several operational and administrative initiatives aimed at improving urban public transportation services in Bengaluru.

The formal transfer of responsibilities took place in the presence of senior officials of the corporation. Dr. Selvamani R., IAS, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, who had been holding additional charge as the in-charge Managing Director of KSRTC, officially handed over the responsibilities to Shivakumar and extended his best wishes for the new assignment.

Dr. Selvamani had been overseeing the affairs of KSRTC following the vacancy in the top position and played a key role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the corporation during the interim period. The handover ceremony signaled the beginning of a new phase of leadership for the state-run transport undertaking.

KSRTC is one of Karnataka’s most important public service organizations, operating thousands of buses across urban, rural, and interstate routes. The corporation plays a crucial role in connecting remote regions with major cities and serves millions of passengers every year.

As the new Managing Director, Shivakumar is expected to focus on improving operational efficiency, enhancing passenger services, strengthening financial performance, and accelerating the adoption of technology-driven initiatives.

Officials present at the ceremony expressed confidence in Shivakumar’s leadership abilities and administrative experience. His successful stint at BMTC is expected to bring valuable insights to KSRTC as the corporation continues its efforts to modernize services and meet growing transportation demands.

The appointment comes at a time when public transport agencies across the country are focusing on sustainability, digital transformation, and improved commuter experiences. With his extensive administrative background, Shivakumar is expected to steer KSRTC toward achieving these objectives while maintaining its commitment to providing reliable and affordable transportation services across Karnataka.

Senior officers of the corporation attended the event and welcomed the new Managing Director as he formally took charge of his responsibilities.