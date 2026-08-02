South Coast Railway denies proposal for Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper

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Circulated document only assessed feasible routes, not approval for a new train service.

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BENGALURU

The South Coast Railway (SCoR) has clarified that reports claiming it has proposed a Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru are incorrect, stating that the viral document circulating on social media is only part of an internal planning exercise.

Responding to the claims, a senior SCoR official said there is strong public demand for such a service. However, any decision to introduce a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train rests solely with the Railway Board.

According to the official, the circulated document pertains only to identifying feasible train paths and suitable routes for operating additional train services from Visakhapatnam. It does not amount to a formal proposal or approval for a new train.

The clarification came after a social media post claimed that SCoR had proposed a Vande Bharat Sleeper service from Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru via Nandyal and had sought feedback from railway divisions and zones regarding the tentative timetable and operational feasibility.

The railway zone emphasised that all new train services require approval from the Railway Board before they can be announced or introduced.

Currently, Indian Railways operates only one Vande Bharat Sleeper service between Howrah and Kamakhya, which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 17, 2026. Built by BEML using technology developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, the train has reportedly been running with full occupancy.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier announced that a Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper service would be launched soon. The proposed train is expected to improve connectivity between Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Pune and Mumbai.

SCoR reiterated that any future proposal for additional Vande Bharat Sleeper services would be officially announced only after receiving Railway Board approval.

What SCoR clarified

Topic Status Viral Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru proposal Denied Circulated document Internal route planning exercise Approval authority Railway Board Existing Vande Bharat Sleeper Howrah-Kamakhya Proposed Bengaluru service Bengaluru-Mumbai (announced earlier)



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Why the clarification matters

The clarification comes after a viral social media post created expectations about a new Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper train. South Coast Railway stressed that internal studies to identify train paths and operational feasibility are routine exercises and should not be interpreted as confirmed proposals. The Railway Board alone has the authority to approve and announce new train services.