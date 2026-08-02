Assam waives power bills after floods

Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a waiver of July electricity bills for domestic consumers using up to 300 units in the flood-affected districts of Sivasagar and Charaideo, providing relief to families recovering from the recent floods.

The announcement comes as Assam continues to deal with the aftermath of the latest flood wave, which has claimed 82 lives this year. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the flood situation has improved marginally, although seven districts — Golaghat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Bajali, Dhemaji, Sonitpur and Jorhat — remain affected.

Official figures show that 1,78,837 people across 349 villages are still impacted by floodwaters, while nearly 15,060 hectares of agricultural land have suffered damage. No fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the cumulative death toll at 82.

Announcing the relief measure on social media platform X, Sarma said the state government would bear the cost of July electricity bills through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The initiative is expected to reduce the financial burden on families rebuilding their lives after widespread inundation.

Relief and rehabilitation operations are continuing across the affected districts, with authorities closely monitoring embankments, damaged public infrastructure and crop losses. Officials are also assessing damage to roads and agriculture to facilitate restoration work and compensation.

The state government has intensified the distribution of relief materials and directed district administrations to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and safe drinking water. Authorities said the flood situation will continue to be monitored, particularly in vulnerable riverine areas that could face fresh rainfall in the coming days.

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Relief details

Eligible districts: Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Consumption limit: Up to 300 units for July. Usage above 300 units must be paid by the consumer.

Consumer type: Domestic households (post-paid and prepaid/smart meters).

Implementation: The government will directly clear post-paid bills and reload prepaid/smart meters with up to 300 free units.

Funding: Financed directly via the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and routed through the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).