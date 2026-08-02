Rahul sparks delimitation row again

Blurb: The Congress leader said the BJP was attempting to use delimitation to reduce Tamil Nadu’s political influence.

New Delhi

A major political controversy erupted after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise would weaken the political representation of several states, particularly Tamil Nadu, drawing sharp reactions from the BJP and Congress leaders.

Addressing reporters at Mamallapuram in Chennai on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi urged political parties across the country, especially those in Tamil Nadu, to unite against the proposed exercise. He alleged that the BJP was attempting to use delimitation to reduce Tamil Nadu’s political influence and called on regional and national parties to oppose any legislation that could adversely affect the state’s representation in Parliament.

The Congress leader further claimed that the proposed exercise was aimed at disenfranchising the people of Tamil Nadu by reducing their political voice.

The BJP strongly criticised Gandhi’s remarks, while Congress leaders defended his stand, arguing that the proposed delimitation would adversely affect the Southern states.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said the coming week would be crucial for Tamil Nadu and asserted that the state’s parliamentary representation should not be reduced. He said all MPs from Tamil Nadu should clarify their stand on the issue and reiterated that he would vote against the proposal.

Congress MP Imran Masood described the proposed delimitation exercise as a major challenge to the country’s integrity, alleging that it would be unfair to all South Indian states.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also opposed the proposal, claiming that the exercise was being driven by electoral considerations rather than fair representation. He alleged that similar practices had been witnessed in Assam and accused the BJP of pursuing political gains through the delimitation process.