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Mandya photographer and leader Baluchandru passes away

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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MANDYA

Veteran photographer and social worker E. N. Baluchandru passed away at sixty-one after battling a liver illness. He owned Uma Studio and previously led the local photographers association. Baluchandru provided jobs to thousands and generously supported senior homes and needy families. Many friends, relatives, and association members paid their final respects at his home. He is survived by his wife, Nalini, and a son, Nitin. Family sources confirmed that his final cremation rites will take place this evening at the Hebbala burial ground located near the local sugar factory.

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