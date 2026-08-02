Ahmedabad to officially receive Commonwealth Games flag

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad’s preparations to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games will formally begin on Sunday when the city receives the Commonwealth Games flag and the Host Baton during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The symbolic handover will mark Ahmedabad’s official transition into its role as host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the multi-sport event. First held in Hamilton city of Canada in 1930, the Commonwealth Games will complete a century when they are staged in Ahmedabad.