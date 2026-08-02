Karate students win big at national tourney

KALABURAGI

Students trained by international karate master Manohar Beeranur won twenty-one medals at the twenty-ninth All India National Level Karate Tournament in Mysore. Competing under his leadership at the Chamundi Vihara Indoor Stadium, the young athletes secured four gold, five silver, and twelve bronze medals. This stellar performance brought immense pride to Kalaburagi and the entire state. Local leaders, sports fans, and organization officials including Manjunath Nalawarakar and Abhay Chavan publicly expressed their joy and congratulated all the talented winners for their hard work and dedication during the major championship.