BAPS backs ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva’ campaign

Intro: Thousands of youth gathered at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham as PM Modi virtually launched a nationwide call for an addiction-free India.

New Delhi

A special assembly titled Nasha-Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat was organised at BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in New Delhi on Sunday, bringing together thousands of young men and women from the national capital and neighbouring regions to promote an addiction-free lifestyle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering virtually, urging the country’s youth to stay away from substance abuse and contribute towards building a developed India through healthy and responsible living. The programme was held simultaneously at all BAPS centres across the country, with participation from nearly 10,000 locations.

Before the Prime Minister’s address, senior BAPS sadhu Pujya Ishwarcharandas Swami highlighted Bhagwan Swaminarayan’s teachings on leading a life free from addictions. He said only a person who remains free from addictions can become a true follower of spiritual values and urged the youth to actively support the nationwide campaign.

The event witnessed participation from MY Bharat volunteers, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers, students from schools and colleges, and representatives of more than 125 spiritual organisations through virtual platforms.

According to a BAPS statement, the organisation has been promoting de-addiction for decades. It said that since the time of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, over 3,000 saints and Paramhansas have travelled extensively to encourage people to abandon addictions. The organisation also recalled that Pramukh Swami Maharaj inspired more than five million people from different sections of society, including farmers, tribal communities, business leaders and public representatives, to adopt an addiction-free and value-based life.

BAPS said it will continue its awareness campaigns to encourage society, especially the youth, to embrace a healthy and addiction-free future.

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