Vijayendra urges Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to back Cauvery dialogue, Mekedatu project

Intro

Vijayendra highlighted Karnataka-Tamil Nadu’s longstanding ties and mutual contributions to each other’s development.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, urging him to adopt a cooperative and statesmanlike approach to the Cauvery water dispute and extend support to the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project.

In the letter, Vijayendra said Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have shared deep historical, cultural and economic ties for centuries. He noted that lakhs of Tamils have made Karnataka, particularly Bengaluru, their home, while Kannadigas living and working in Tamil Nadu have contributed significantly to that state’s development, reflecting the close relationship between the two neighbours.

Stating that disagreements between neighbouring states are inevitable, Vijayendra said such issues should be resolved through dialogue and mutual respect. He recalled the resolution of the long-pending Thiruvalluvar statue issue, achieved through the efforts of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, as an example of constructive statesmanship.

Referring to reports that Chief Minister Vijay is expected to visit Bengaluru for discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the Cauvery issue, Vijayendra appealed to him to consider the concerns of Karnataka’s farmers and citizens while holding the talks.

He said the Cauvery serves as the lifeline for millions of people in Bengaluru and other towns in the basin, providing drinking water to residents, including both Kannadigas and Tamils living in Karnataka. He added that uncertain monsoon conditions have increased pressure on farmers and urban water supplies.

Vijayendra also urged Tamil Nadu to support the Mekedatu project, saying it would substantially strengthen Bengaluru’s drinking water security without affecting Tamil Nadu’s legitimate share of Cauvery water.

He expressed hope that both states would work together to safeguard their respective interests while strengthening their long-standing relationship, adding that the Cauvery should become a symbol of unity rather than division.

Key points of Vijayendra’s letter